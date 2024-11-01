November is Native American Heritage Month, and there are a number of St.Louis area events coming up to honor that. The celebration of Native American heritage began in 1916 when New York declared an “American Indian Day,” Locally, special events have already begun, celebrating the culture, tradition, and history of Native Americans and Indigenous peoples in the United States. On Friday a trivia night was held at Washington University…there’s a 5K Trail Run at Cahokia Mounds State Historic site, and storytelling events and film presentations at the MO Botanical Garden. This Wednesday there’s a Native American scavenger hunt for all ages at the Cliff Cave Branch of the STL Public Library on Telegraph Road, and for the next 3 Wednesdays special evening presentations and lectures sponsored by STL County Parks and Recreation will be held at Faust Park. National Native American Heritage Day is celebrated Nov. 29th, the day after Thanksgiving. Steve Potter, KTRS News.