The Missouri National Guard has announced it’s 2023 Hall of Fame inductees and one of the 4 was a St.Louis area resident. Lt. Col. Robert Madden of University City was as a fighter pilot in World War II, and later served in the MO Air National Guard. Then in 1952 he was recalled to active duty during the Korean War. On a scouting mission his plane was shot down by ground fire. He was captured and held in solitary confinement. In September of 1953 he was released and reunited with his wife and family in St.Louis. He remained in the U.S.Air Force and retired as a lieutenant colonel, passing away in 1999 at the age of 74. The public is invited to attend Madden’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which is set for Saturday, November 11th at the Soilders Memorial Military Museum in St.Louis.