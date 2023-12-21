The Musial Awards, held in St.Louis and billed as the most inspiring night in sports, will be broadcast nation-wide on Christmas Eve. The annual event is named for Baseball Hall of Famer Stan Musial and celebrates sportsmanship, selflessness, integrity and civility in sports across the globe. The one-hour show from the Stifel Theater in downtown STL honors those in basketball, baseball, softball, football, fencing, horse racing, and even some in a college pep band, and will air nationally at 4PM Central time on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Presented by Maryville University, this year’s ceremony will again be hosted by STL TV anchor Mike Bush… headlining the event is Bill Bradley who is receiving the Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award and MLB record-setting pitcher Adam Wainwright who’s receiving the Musial Award for Extraordinary Character. The Musial Awards have aired on CBS since 2019, last year the broadcast was seen by over 1.8 million viewers. Steve Potter, KTRS News.