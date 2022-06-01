UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Mourners gathered Wednesday at a Catholic church to say goodbye to Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia and her husband, Joe. Irma died in the shooting at the Uvalde, Texas, grade school and Joe died two days later from a heart attack after visiting his wife’s memorial. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed May 24 when the 18-year-old gunman burst into their classroom and started shooting. The litany of visitations, funerals and burials for his victims began Monday and will continue into mid-June. At Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, twin black hearses carrying the coffins of the Garcias arrived in a procession led by police and civilian motorcycle riders.