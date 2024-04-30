The Missouri Department of Public Safety is urging motorcyclists to take an active role in their own safety. Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month begins today, and the statistics speak for themselves. According to figures just released by the MO State Highway Patrol, there were 2,459 crashes involving motorcycles in MO last year….resulting in 2,141 injuries and 175 fatalities. Just last week a 31 year old Arnold man was injured riding in Jefferson County . In a separate accident another man was killed in Lincoln County. On April 21st a 53 year old man was critically injured while riding in downtown STL near the Dome at America’s Center, and 2 weeks ago a 64 year old woman from Sparta IL suffered injuries when her motorcycle collided with a truck. A Patrol spokesperson says bikers should keep their headlights on, day or night…wear a helmet and bright clothing, and review the laws pertaining to riding on MO roadways.. Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month runs thru the end of May. Steve Potter, KTRS News.