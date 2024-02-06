PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan jury in a groundbreaking trial has found a school shooter’s mother guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of four students in 2021. The verdict against Jennifer Crumbley was returned Tuesday. Prosecutors said Crumbley was grossly negligent. She failed to tell Oxford High School officials that the family had a gun that her son, Ethan Crumbley, had used at a shooting range. Ethan was allowed to stay in school on Nov. 30, 2021, following a roughly 12-minute meeting with Jennifer and James Crumbley when school staff expressed concerns about a violent drawing. The teenager pulled the gun from his backpack that afternoon and shot 11 people. No one had checked the backpack.