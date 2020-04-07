O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Older people have been far more likely to die worldwide from the coronavirus, and statistics from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services show that Missouri is no exception. The health department has cited 39 fatalities from the illness caused by the coronavirus. The toll rose by five Monday. The department also cited 2,722 confirmed cases, up 355, or 15%, from Sunday. Eleven of the 39 Missouri residents who have died were age 80 or older, and 14 were in their 70s. Authorities on Tuesday announced the first death of a state prison inmate from COVID-19. The inmate was a man in his 50s from the Kansas City area.