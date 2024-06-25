DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Floodwaters have breached levees in Iowa, creating dangerous conditions that prompted evacuations as the deluged Midwest faces another round of severe storms. The sheriff’s office in Monona County says the Little Sioux River breached levees in several areas Tuesday. Evacuation orders were issued and roads were closed in the area. No injuries were immediately reported. Iowa officials say they expect to close parts of two highways near Council Bluffs because of floodwaters. At least two deaths are being blamed on the storms. President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster for several counties in Iowa to free up federal aid.