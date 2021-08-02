ST. LOUIS (AP) — Across Missouri, thousands of families face potential eviction with the expiration of the federal moratorium imposed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The freeze that ended Sunday was meant to provide relief to tenants unable to keep up with their rent during the coronavirus pandemic. The Eviction Lab at Princeton University, which tracks evictions nationwide, shows that more than 13,000 eviction filings have been issued against tenants in Missouri’s two metropolitan areas since March 15, 2020. That includes nearly 8,300 filings in St. Louis city and county combined, and more than 5,100 in Kansas City and the rest of Jackson County.