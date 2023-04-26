HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican leaders have voted to bar a transgender state lawmaker who was silenced on the statehouse floor for comments against a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for children. A protest against Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr being silenced disrupted the House session on Monday and she stood defiantly on the floor with microphone raised overhead. On Tuesday night, Zephyr tweeted a letter she received from House leaders about possible disciplinary action against her. She says she will be given a chance to speak. The House gallery will be closed to the public for Wednesday’s deliberations over Zephyr’s conduct.