ST. LOUIS (KTRS) — St. Louis County Police are investigating a triple homicide in the Florissant area late Thursday night. Police responded to a call of a shooting at 4855 Lockwood Trail shortly after 11:30 p.m. Police arrived to find a 34-year-old woman, her 13 year old son, and 6-year-old daughter all suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Police had issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Zoe McCulley who was allegedly abducted from the scene by her father. Zoe was later found safe with family.. Bobby McCulley III, 35, remains on the loose and was last seen driving a silver 2010 Dodge Charger with Missouri license plate ZC6 T3V. He is 5-foot-7-inch tall, 180 pound black male with a medium complexion and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Bobby McCulley’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or contact St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.