Laws passed in Missouri and several other Republican-controlled states have criminalized much of the work done by voter outreach groups. The Associated Press is reporting that these groups are finding it difficult to adapt as they try to register potential voters before the presidential election. In MO the league of Women voters and the NAACP sued after state-enacted election legislation in 2022. Among other things, the new law bans compensation for those who register voters and requires them to register with the secretary of states office. According to Denise Lieberman of the MO Voter Protection Coalition, those records are public, presenting a privacy concern for many who want to help with registration efforts. She says some have been intimidated, and this often is directed to those in low-income areas or communities of color.. The MO law is on hold while the legal challenge plays out. Steve Potter, KTRS News.