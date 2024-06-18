The United States Department of Justice has found that Missouri has violated Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act. In a just-issued release the Justice Dept. says the state has failed to provide community-based services that adults with mental health disabilities need in order to remain in their communities. It also found that MO is improperly relying on guardianship, resulting in people entering nursing facilities even though community-based services would be more appropriate in addressing their needs. The report goes on to say that MO can remedy the violation by expanding community-based services. The Justice Department is looking to gather more input from the public and has scheduled virtual community meetings for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Assit. Att. Gen. Kristen Clarke of the Dept’s Civil Rights Division says people with mental health disabilities shouldn’t be confined to a nursing home just because they can’t access the community-based services they need. Steve Potter, KTRS News.