A St.Louis County State Senator is looking ahead to the new legislative session. 13th District Senator Angela Mosley reports a successful Christmas Toy Giveaway for kids that was hosted in conjunction with the group Breaking Generational Poverty where she played Mrs. Claus… but she says there are several bills coming up in the new MO legislative session she considers top priorities. Those include Senate Bill 40 ..creating a task force to stop violence against African American women. Senate Bill 41 would establish a medical alert system to help find missing children in danger, due to a medical condition. Bill 42 would require schools to conduct annual safety assessments to prevent school shootings and Senate Bill 130 would allow SNAP funds to be used at participating restaurants in order to provide hot meals for the elderly, disabled, and homeless.MO legislators began filing new bills on Dec. 2nd…the new legislative session convenes in Jefferson City on January 8th. Steve Potter, KTRS News.