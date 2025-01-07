Nominations are now being accepted for Public Safety Awards that honor both heroic first responders and civilians in Missouri. The MO Dept of Public Safety is looking to recognize those who took action beyond the call of duty with the Red White and Blue Heart Award, the MO Medal of Valor, the Gov’s Medal, and the Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award. Last year 5 O’Fallon Police officers won for saving a person who was threatening to jump off of a highway overpass. A Ferguson Officer was recognized for saving a man trying to drown himself in a Lake, and 3 STL Metropolitan Police Officers won an award for their efforts to save a man in a mental health crisis after he first fired a gun at them, and then injured them in a violent struggle. Nominations for the Public Safety Awards will be accepted until Feb. 28th with an awards ceremony to be scheduled for later in the year in Jefferson City. Steve Potter, KTRS News