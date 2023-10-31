The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services this week has transferred $13 million to the Missouri Veterans Commission. The money comes from the state’s medical marijuana program. It’s the 5th transfer since the program was formed after MO voters passed an amendment in 2018 requiring fees and taxes from medical marijuana be used for health and care services for veterans. Last year voters approved another amendment which now funnels money to the state Public Defender for legal assistance for low income Missourians, and to a Department program addressing drug addiction treatment. Amy Moore, the director of the Division of Cannabis Regulation says the state is now seeing the financial impact that the program is having on organizations, and on the Missourians that they serve. Steve Potter, KTRS News.