(KTRS) – Missouri’s healthcare providers will be holding a virtual job fair on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event hopes to attract job seeking candidates to fill entry-level clinical and non-clinical positions throughout Missouri. Job seekers can register for the fair at https://returnstrongmo.easyvirtualfair.com. Participants should create a profile and upload their resumes so employers can easily reach out after the fair has closed. Three hundred employers are registered to participate in the Virtual Health Care Job Fair which is hosted by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development part of the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. The Missouri Hospital Association and the Department of Mental Health are also partners in the event.