Missouri’s conservation efforts will be the focus of a documentary that will be broadcast nationally. The MO Humanities Council has awarded a grant to the MO Conservation Commission to fund the production of “A Vision of the Wild, the story of Conservation in MO”, a two hour documentary that will be featured on PBS, and expected to reach millions of viewers. It will tell the story of how, what, and why MO adopted a science-driven program in the state’s conservation department. It will include interviews with U.S.Senators, MO Governors, conservation experts, historians, and ecologists. A Vision of the Wild will be directed by award winning writer and director Timothy Barksdale, and when completed will be billed as a “visual statement “, looking back at the last 220 years, and to where people are now ,in terms of understanding nature. Steve Potter, KTRS News.