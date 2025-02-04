Two recipients of this year’s Missouri Arts Awards have a St.Louis connection. Six winners of the 2025 MO Arts Awards will be honored Wednesday by both the GOV and LT GOV in the Rotunda of the State Capitol. The STL Art Fair won for best Arts Organization. Since it began in 1994 it has become one of the most recognized in the country with more than 130,000 people attending every year and featuring the work of around 200 artists. And St.Louis resident Sue Greenberg, Exec. Dir. Of Volunteer Lawyers and Accountants for the Arts, has won the Leadership in the Arts award. Under her tenure that organization has been providing both legal and account assistance and educational programs to both artists and arts organizations in greater St.Louis and thru-out Eastern MO. Steve Potter, KTRS News.