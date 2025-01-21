Numerous events were held Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day but the celebrations are not over. Over 1,500 people reportedly took part in the MLK Community Celebration at the MO History Museum. Music played a big role Monday at UMSL’s Touhill Performing Arts Center with performances by the STL Symphony and the IN UNISON Chorus and at Washington University speakers and student performers echoed that event’s theme of responsibility. But events honoring Dr.King are not over, Thursday St.Louis University and the Urban League of Metropolitan STL are holding a memorial tribute at the student center with a panel discussion featuring TV personality Judge Glenda Hatchett and singer-songwriter Regina Belle. And Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey winds things up next Thursday the 30th honoring King’s civil rights work by showcasing some of his speeches which will be performed by students. Mya Lawrence, the colleges director of diversity is expecting a large community turnout and says Dr.King’s leadership in racial justice laid down the framework for what we are still working toward today. Steve Potter, KTRS News.