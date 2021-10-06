Sophomore cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. tore an ACL in practice on Tuesday, Oct. 5. He is out indefinitely.

“Ennis is a tremendous competitor,” head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “It’s an unfortunate part of the game. We have a great sports medicine staff to manage his rehabilitation and our team will support him every step of the way.”

Rakestraw played in four games this season, recording 13 tackles and two passes broken up. He started all 10 of 2020’s games, totaling 24 tackles and six passes broken up.