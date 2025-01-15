GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Grill scored 22 points, including two free throws with 5 seconds remaining, and Missouri stunned No. 5 Florida 83-82 on Tuesday night to end the Gators’ 16-game winning streak at home.

Mark Mitchell added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (14-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference), who notched their first road win against a top-five team since 2012.

Anthony Robinson II chipped in 12 points for Mizzou, which dominated the first half while building a 19-point lead.

Grill hit four 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes, including three on consecutive possessions, as the Tigers kept pulling away. He also hit a 3 with 2:23 to play — although replays showed his foot was on the line.

Nonetheless, the 24-year-old graduate student missed two free throws a minute later. He redeemed himself with the game on the line.

Florida (15-2, 2-2), which was a 10-point favorite according to BetMGM, showed life in the second half but never got the lead.

Walter Clayton Jr. led the Gators with 28 points.

Takeaways

Missouri: Despite a lopsided loss at Auburn, the Tigers should be considered one of the top teams in the SEC after three straight wins.

Florida: The Gators knew this kind of performance was coming. Coach Todd Golden talked all week about how the target was getting bigger with every win.