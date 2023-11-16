The Missouri men’s basketball team hits the road for the first time this season, squaring off with Minnesota. The Tigers are set to battle the Big Ten foe Thursday at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• Missouri went 2-1 during its first three games of the season, coming off a 68-50 win over SIU Edwardsville on Monday.

• Graduate Sean East II has led the team in scoring in all three games this season, averaging 18.3 points on 74.1 percent shooting.

• Noah Carter (13.3) and Nick Honor (10.3) are also scoring in double figures for the Tigers.

• Carter also leads MU with 7.7 rebounds with Caleb Grill chipping in 7.3.

• Jesus Carralero Martin leads MU with eight assists with Nick Honor and Anthony Robinson II adding in seven apiece.

• Mizzou is averaging 74.7 points, while allowing 66.3 points per game.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN GOPHERS

• Minnesota enters Thursday’s non-conference matchup with a 2-0 record, defeating Bethune-Cookman and UTSA.

• The Gophers are led by Dawson Garcia with the junior leading the team with 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

• Three additional players are scoring in double figures, led by 18.0 points from Cam Christie.

• The Gophers are coming off a season where they finished 9-22 overall and 2-17 in the Big Ten.