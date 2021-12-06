COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football has accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. The Tigers will face Army West Point on Dec. 22 (7 p.m. kick, ESPN) at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Mizzou, 6-6 this season, has advanced to its 35th all-time bowl game. The Tigers are 15-18 overall in bowl games after advancing to the 2020 TransPerfect Music City Bowl that was cancelled due to COVID-19 impact.

The Black Knights, playing as an FBS Independent, are 8-3 on the season with one regular-season game to play. The annual Army-Navy Game will be played Sat., Dec. 11 (2 p.m. CT) at MetLife Stadium.

The Tigers own a 3-1 series lead over the Black Knights, last winning 23-10 on Sept. 11, 1982 in Columbia. Mizzou last faced a service academy in the 2009 Texas Bowl and is 9-4 all-time against the Division I service academies.

Second year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz is 8-0 in bowl games during his coaching career.