COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Athletics announced fan-friendly concessions pricing for five select concessions items along with several other food and beverage enhancements ahead of the 2023 football season at Memorial Stadium.

Fan-friendly pricing will be in effect in the entire stadium and will feature cheeseburgers for $5, Conecuh Hot Dogs for $3 along with small popcorns, bottled water and bottled soda for $2.

Mizzou has worked with concessions partner Levy Restaurants on additional improvements in the stadium, including:

Adding Conecuh as a new vendor for hot dogs and sausages.

A craft beer tent in the North End Zone concourse featuring local Missouri vendors.

Six additional “Grab-and-Go” stands – designed to speed up ordering and get fans back in their seats faster.

A 16% increase in points of sale designed to provide reduced concession wait times.

A new partnership with Brew Pub Pizza, bringing pizza back to Memorial Stadium for the first time in years.

Additional Levy staffing throughout the stadium.

Enhanced equipment and technical capabilities within stadium concession stands.

Additional changes will be announced as they are finalized.

Mizzou opens the season on Thursday, August 31, against South Dakota at Memorial Stadium. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. CT and airs on SEC Network and the Tiger Radio Network. The SEC Nation pregame crew will be on hand to broadcast its pregame show from Faurot Field.



