Good news from Mizzou sports today: the softball and baseball programs will not have NCAA sanctions roll into 2021 season.

After the spring sports’ seasons were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was some uncertainty if Mizzou baseball and softball would still have to serve their postseason ban in a normal season. Both softball and baseball appear poised to make some noise next season, so now they can feel free to dream big on NCAA tournament possibilities.