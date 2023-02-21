Missouri men’s basketball hosts Mississippi State in a key late-season SEC matchup on Tuesday night. With just four regular-season games remaining, first tip at Mizzou Arena is slated for 6 p.m. on the Big 550 KTRS.

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• Mizzou owns a 19-8 record during the 2023-24 season with a 7-7 mark in SEC play.

• The Tigers have dropped their last two games, coming off a 69-60 setback to Texas A&M.

• Senior Kobe Brown scored 24 points Saturday versus the Aggies and leads Missouri with 16.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

• D’Moi Hodge (13.7) and DeAndre Gholston (10.4) follow Brown’s lead and also score in double figures for the Tigers.

• Sean East II leads MU with 2.8 assists per game.

• Mizzou ranks 23rd in the country with a scoring offense of 80.3, while allowing 75.5 points.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS

• Mississippi State owns an 18-9 record with a 6-8 mark in SEC play.

• The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven games and are coming off a 69-61 overtime victory at rival Ole Miss.

• Tolu Smith is the lone Bulldog scoring in double figures, leading Mississippi State with 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds.

• Deshawn Davis has a team-best 3.4 assists.

• Mississippi State averages 65.9 points with a scoring defense of 59.3.