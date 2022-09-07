LAST TIME OUT: MIZZOUNewcomers Luther Burden III, Joseph Charleston, Cody Schrader, Ty’Ron Hopper and Nathaniel Peat, among others, made significant contributions as the Tigers beat Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 52-24, to open the 2022 football season. Schrader, Charleston and Burden each scored their first touchdowns at Mizzou, propelling the Tigers to a 24-10 halftime lead. Schrader scored first on a five-yard run to put MU up 7-3, capping a 41-yard drive that was kept alive by a 18-yard reception by Barrett Bannister on a third-and-10. It made him just the third Tiger to catch a pass in five seasons, joining Lamont Downer (1974-78) and George Shorthose (1980-84). Moments later, Charleston intercepted a Matthew Downing pass and returned it 29 yards for a score. Hopper and Jaylon Carlies also intercepted passes in the first half – the first time Missouri had three picks in the first half of a game since 1982 vs. Colorado State. Hopper led the MU defense with six solo tackles including a nine-yard quarterback sack on a third-down play that snuffed out a Louisiana Tech drive in the second quarter. Missouri’s defense limited Louisiana Tech to 337 total yards – just 11 of which came on the ground – and 176 of its yards came on three plays. On their other 64 plays, the Bulldogs averaged just 2.7 yards.LAST TIME OUT: KANSAS STATEWide receiver Malik Knowles took a handoff and darted 75 yards for a touchdown on the very first play from scrimmage, the fastest opening score in K-State history, and Deuce Vaughn rushed for 126 yards and one touchdown, as the Wildcats rolled to a 34-0 victory over South Dakota. K-State outgained South Dakota, 393 to 270 overall, and stormed to a 27-0 halftime lead with three rushing touchdowns and another off a blocked punt. A total of 66 different K-State players saw action as the Wildcats substituted as the game wore on over the final two quarters. Adrian Martinez completed 11 of 15 passes for 53 yards and added 39 yards on 13 carries and a six-yard touchdown on the ground in his debut in the Wildcats’ offense under first-year offensive coordinator Collin Klein.