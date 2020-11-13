COLUMBIA, MO. – Mizzou Men’s Basketball redshirt senior point guard Dru Smith was named preseason second-team All-SEC by a voting panel of both SEC and national media members, announced by the league office on Thursday.

Smith took the SEC by storm in 2019-20 after transferring from Evansville, leading Mizzou in scoring (12.7 PPG), assists (3.9 APG) and steals (2.1) while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and a team-best 89.9 percent from the free throw line, which ranked 11th nationally. The Tigers’ floor general was a menace defensively, leading the entire SEC in steals with 64, which ranked 20th nationally and sixth all-time at Mizzou. His 2.1 thefts per game clip ranked third in program history for a single season.

Smith became the second player in the SEC since 1992 to average at least 12.7 points, 3.9 points, 2.1 steals and 4.2 rebounds per game. He finished the campaign with 393 points, 131 rebounds, 121 assists and 64 swipes. The last two SEC players to hit all those marks in a campaign were current Washington Wizards star John Wall and Philadelphia 76ers phenom Ben Simmons.

Smith started all 31 games for Mizzou a season ago, recording an assist in every single contest. He enters the 2020-21 campaign having dished a dime in 73 consecutive games. Last season, he reached double figures 18 times and dished at least three assists 21 times.

Smith captains a loaded backcourt that also features rising junior Xavier Pinson and graduate transfer Drew Buggs. With Smith leading the charge, Mizzou boasts the oldest roster in the SEC and returns 88 percent of its scoring from a season ago, the most in the league.

Mizzou was tabbed 10th in the SEC Preseason Media poll, ahead of Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

