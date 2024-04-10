COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football is set to open the 2024 season in primetime, shifting its Murray State game to Thursday, August 29, at Faurot Field, the Southeastern Conference announced.

Initially scheduled for Saturday, August 31, the game will air nationally on SEC Network at 7 p.m. CT.

“Holding our season opener on the Thursday night of Labor Day weekend has been huge from an attendance standpoint the last two seasons and it has helped us create a big-time atmosphere from our fans and student section,” Drinkwitz said. “This doesn’t happen for us without Murray State and the SEC, so we appreciate both accommodating the change. I’m excited to keep this new tradition going with Mizzou football on Thursday night leading into Labor Day weekend the Missouri way.”

Mizzou will again encourage attendees to #TigerStripeFaurot in Black and Gold against the Racers on August 29. View the map online to see if your section is slated to wear black or gold. Visit Shop.MUTigers.com to pick up the latest Tigers gear.

The Tigers, coming off an 11-2 season with a Top 10 postseason ranking and win in the 88th Goodyear Cotton Bowl, leads the all-time series 2-0 with the teams last meeting in Columbia on Aug. 31, 2013. The matchup is only the fifth weeknight game at Faurot Field since 2009.