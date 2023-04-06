COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz tabbed Brandon Jones as the Tigers’ offensive line coach.

Jones is a 15-plus year veteran of the coaching industry – spending time on the staffs of Sonny Dykes, Dana Holgorsen, Kliff Kingsbury and Lincoln Riley – who was a standout center at Texas Tech in the mid 2000s. He comes to Columbia after four seasons at Houston where he coached the offensive line and served as the co-offensive coordinator (2019-20) and run game coordinator (2021-22).

“Brandon and his offensive line units have been a major factor in a number of high-powered offenses over the past decade in college football,” Drinkwitz said. “Adding a veteran coach with Brandon’s background will be a tremendous asset. We are excited to have Brandon, Toya, Jordyn and Londyn join our Mizzou family.”

Six of Jones’ pupils are currently in the NFL – Jack Anderson (New York Giants), Dawson Deaton (Cleveland), Josh Jones (Arizona), Patrick Mekari (Baltimore), Kody Russey (New England) and Terence Steele (Dallas).

“I’m extremely thankful to Coach Drinkwitz for this opportunity,” Jones said. “As a college coach, you set your sights on competing against the best, and at Missouri and in the SEC you get to do that every day.”

In Jones’ four seasons at Houston, five offensive linemen have received All-American Athletic Conference accolades a total of six times including left tackle Patrick Paul who became the first Cougar in American history to be named first-team multiple times, doing so in 2021-22.

During 2022, the Cougars graded out as The American’s top pass blocking team (88.0) per PFF led by Paul who ranked second nationally (91.1) among tackles and Tyler Johnson who finished 11th nationally among guards (87.6). In 2021, UH was the only AAC team to rank in the league’s top three in both run blocking (68.5) and pass blocking (72.4). Houston’s line paved the way for running back Alton McCaskill IV to lead all true freshman running backs with 16 rushing scores en route to being named The American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year.

Prior to joining the Houston program, Jones was the offensive line coach at his alma mater, Texas Tech, from 2017-18. The Red Raiders ranked No. 12 nationally in total offense and No. 3 nationally in passing offense in his final season in Lubbock. He was a key player in the development of Jack Anderson who ended up on multiple All-America squads as a freshman in 2017.

“Brandon is one of the top offensive line coaches in college football,” former Texas Tech Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “Everywhere he has been, he has done a phenomenal job recruiting and developing NFL caliber offensive linemen. He has been a part of many of the top offenses in college football over the years, and I know he will help Mizzou reach those same heights. Brandon is a tremendous coach and an even better person, and the university of Missouri is lucky to have him on board.”

Jones spent time building strong offensive line units at Cal (2015-16) and East Carolina (2010-14). He coached running backs and tight ends at Sam Houston State (2009) and started his coaching career as an offensive assistant at Texas Tech (2007-08).

He started 22 games at center for the Red Raiders from 2003-06, earning Honorable Mention All-Big 12 Conference honors as a junior before becoming a Rimington Award (nation’s top center) candidate as a senior.

“Brandon Jones is an outstanding football coach and person,” TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes said. “He played for me at Texas Tech and then coached with me at Cal. He is an extremely intelligent, humble and hardworking individual who cares deeply about his players and makes them better in all aspects of the game. He is also an excellent recruiter. Brandon will be a great addition to Missouri. I’m very excited for him to have this opportunity. With great pride, I have followed his career and watched him become one of the top offensive line coaches in the country.”

A native of Dallas, Texas, Jones and his wife, Toya, have two daughters, Jordyn and Londyn.