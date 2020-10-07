COLUMBIA, Mo. – Due to Hurricane Delta threatening the Baton Rouge, La., area this weekend, Mizzou Athletics and LSU Athletics have agreed to move Saturday’s game between the two schools to Mizzou’s Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. The game between Mizzou and the reigning national champion LSU Tigers will kick at 11 a.m. on an ESPN platform to be announced.

“Due to the pending impact of Hurricane Delta on Louisiana and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest for the safety of everyone involved to move the game to Columbia,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “It was critical to relocate the game to an SEC campus where SEC COVID-19 management protocols are in place and readily applied. I appreciate the cooperation of the schools who are working closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes while accommodating this change in the schedule.”

While Mizzou is now hosting this game, it is considered an LSU home game. That said, this game was not included in the original season ticket plan and Mizzou Athletics is providing donors and season ticket holders the priority opportunity to purchase their 2020 relocated seats for this game.

To purchase your seats, fans can go to your MyMizzou account, where your tickets are preloaded with an invoice available to claim your tickets. Please reserve your tickets by Thursday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m., as tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m. Any tickets not purchased by Thursday’s deadline will be included in Friday’s public sale.

Parking passes will also be loaded onto your Mizzou Ticket account after you purchase single-game tickets. Parking will be managed in your MyMizzou Account, as well as the Mizzou Tigers app, along with your tickets. Parking lots will open at 8:00 a.m. Tailgating is prohibited and all 2020 parking policies will remain in effect. A complete list of reserved parking lots and policies can be found at www.MizzouGameday.com.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and time constraints, we are only able to allow season ticket holders to purchase the same number of seats that they have been allocated for this season. For example, if you have four seats you must purchase all four seats, not two or six.