COLUMBIA, MO.— The No. 13 Mizzou men’s basketball team will pause all team activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols, head coach Cuonzo Martin announced Friday.

Mizzou was scheduled to host LSU on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. but that game has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date, which is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols and game management requirements. The status of both Mizzou’s Jan. 12 game vs. Vanderbilt and Jan. 16 game at Texas A&M is still to be determined.

“This continues to be a challenging time across the college basketball landscape, and it is important that we prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes first and foremost,” Martin said. “In laying out the schedule, the SEC has allowed for a week at the end of the season for the possibility that games would be cancelled, and we look forward to hosting LSU at a later date. Once we can return to competition safely, we will do so.”

Fans with tickets to Saturday’s postponed contest vs. LSU will be able to use those tickets for the game once it has been rescheduled by the SEC.