COLUMBIA, MO. – Mizzou Men’s Basketball has added a matchup with No. 20 Oregon on Wednesday, Dec. 2, in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tigers and Ducks will square off at 8 p.m. CT on the Fox Sports 1.

The game is being played at CHI Health Center Omaha and no fans will be in attendance.

Mizzou is 5-0 all-time against Oregon, beating the Ducks, 106-69, in 2009, and 83-80 in 2010. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs on a neutral court.

With the Oregon game added to the slate, the Tigers’ next three matchups are as follows:

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV Dec. 2, 2020 No. 20 Oregon (Omaha) 8 p.m. FS1 Dec. 6, 2020 @ Wichita State 1 p.m. ESPN2 Dec. 9, 2020 vs. Liberty 7:15 p.m. SEC Network

Mizzou is coming off a season-opening 91-64 blowout win over Oral Roberts at Mizzou Arena on Nov. 25.