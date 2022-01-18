COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football welcomed 14 new student-athletes to the program with the start of the spring semester on Tuesday.

Early enrollees from the high school ranks include Luther Burden (WR), Armand Membou (OL), Mekhi Miller (WR), Marcus Scott II (DB), Xavier Simmons (LB) and Max Whisner (TE).

Full bios and highlights live here: https://bit.ly/22ZouClass

“It’s just a great feeling to have our student-athletes back on campus, in our facilities,” head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “To see our newcomers enjoying fellowship and showing camaraderie with our returners, it’s motivating and energizing. We’re ready to work.”

Mizzou also welcomes eight transfers to the program ahead of the 2022 season. In total, the Tigers added eight new student-athletes on offense and six on defense.

Joseph Charleston | DB, 6-0, 200 | Milton, Ga., Clemson / Milton HS

Tyrone Hopper | DL, 6-4, 245 | Roswell, Ga., North Carolina / Roswell HS

Jayden Jernigan | DL, 6-1, 285 | Allen, Texas, Oklahoma State / Allen HS

Dreyden Norwood | DB, 6-0, 180 | Fort Smith, Ark., Texas A&M / Northside HS

Nathaniel Peat | RB, 5-10, 195 | Columbia, Mo., Stanford / Rockbridge HS

Bence Polgar | OL, 6-3, 288 | Wayne, N.J., Buffalo / Wayne Hills HS

Cody Schrader | RB, 5-9, 213 | St. Louis, Mo., Truman State / Lutheran South HS