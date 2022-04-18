COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football will open the 2022 season on Thursday, September 1 at Faurot Field, playing host to Louisiana Tech, the Southeastern Conference announced.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3, the game will air nationally on ESPNU at 7 p.m. CT.

“Opening up 2022 in front of a primetime national television audience on ESPNU is a tremendous way to kick off the football season,” Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois said. “Fans can visit Columbia on Thursday night and join us in creating yet another memorable experience for our student-athletes before enjoying the extended Labor Day weekend. We want to give our Tigers every chance to be successful and will take advantage of having an earlier report date and additional practice days leading into our road opener at Kansas State on Sept. 10.”

“What an exciting way to start the season and the Labor Day weekend,” head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “We can’t wait to see a strong fan and student turnout for a national TV game under the lights of Faurot Field.”

As part of a new fan experience initiative, Mizzou will encourage attendees to #TigersStripeFaurot in Black and Gold against the Bulldogs on Sept. 1 and in future home openers. See the seating map to find out if your section is slated to wear black or gold.

The matchup, a first between the two programs, is the first weeknight game at Faurot Field since Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015 vs. Mississippi State, and will be only the third weeknight game since 2009.

Additionally, CBS announced the annual Battle Line Rivalry Game, presented by Shelter Insurance, between Mizzou and Arkansas will be played Friday, Nov. 25, at Faurot Field with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. The game has been played on the Friday after Thanksgiving in six of the last seven years, with the exception of the 2020 campaign.