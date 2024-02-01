COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tramon Mark scored 22 points, reserve Makhi Mitchell celebrated his 24th birthday with a double-double and Arkansas kept Missouri winless in the SEC by beating the Tigers 91-84 on Wednesday night.

Mitchell tied a career-high 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Reserve Keyon Menifield Jr. scored 16 points and Jalen Graham 13 for Arkansas (11-10, 2-6) which ended a three-game losing streak. It was Arkansas’ second win in its last eight games.

Tamar Bates scored 29 points for Missouri making half of his 18-shot attempts and all 10 of his foul shots. Sean East II scored 11 points and reserve Anthony Robinson II 10 for the Tigers.

Menifield made two foul shots with 56 seconds remaining to give Arkansas an 88-74 lead. The Tigers posed their most serious threat of the second half by outscoring Arkansas 10-3 in the last minute with the help of an Arkansas foul, turnover and missed shot.

The Razorbacks led 47-28 at halftime.

Arkansas travels to LSU on Saturday.

Missouri (8-13, 0-8) has now lost seven straight. The Tigers travel to Vanderbilt on Saturday with a chance to keep the other winless in the SEC.