KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes equaled his season high with 25 points and Seton Hall held off a furious comeback in the final five minutes to post a 93-87 win over Missouri in Kansas City on Sunday night.

The Pirates are now 2-0 all-time against the Tigers. Seton Hall’s only other meeting with Missouri was in the second round of the 1992 NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Pirates won, 88-71.

Seton Hall led by as many as 19 points with under six minutes left by shooting 58.9% from the field (33 of 56), including hitting 10 of 23 from long range.

Dawes drilled a 3-pointer with 5:53 left to give Seton Hall a 75-56 lead, but the Tigers quickly cut the deficit to single digits after Sean East II hit from 3, Tamar Bates hit two free throws and knocked down a 3 and East hit two free throws and a layup with 3:32 left to make it 76-70 and cap a 14-1 run. Jaden Bediako answered with a layup and after Trent Pierce hit a Missouri 3, Dawes hit two free throws to push the Seton Hall lead back to nine points, 82-73 with 1:49 left. After Nick Honor converted two free throws for the Tigers, Kadary Richmond muscled his way to the basket for a layup and Bediako added two free throws to give the Pirates a double-digit lead, 86-75. Dylan Addae-Wusu converted 4 of 6 from the foul line, Dawes was 1 of 2 and Richmond hit a pair in the final minute to preserve the win.

Dawes was 9 of 16 from the field, including 4 of 11 from behind the arc to lead the Pirates (7-4). Addae-Wusu was 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. Dre Davis had 19 points and eight rebounds, Richmond had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists and Bediako had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Tamar Bates was 4 for 4 from three and and 4 for 4 from the line to lead Missouri (7-4) with 22 points. East finished with 16 points and six assists and Honor was 4 for 4 from the foul line to add 14 points.

Seton Hall plays host to No. 5 UConn Wednesday. Missouri plays host to No. 16 Illinois Friday.