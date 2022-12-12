Columbia, Mo. — The Missouri men’s basketball team lost its first game of the season to nationally-ranked Kansas, 95-67, with a sold-out crowd at Mizzou Arena on hand for the Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown. The Tigers are now 9-1 on the season, while the sixth-ranked Jayhawks match MU with nine wins in 10 games.

Four Tigers reached double figures in the loss. Graduate students D’Moi Hodge (Tortola, British Virgin Islands) and Nick Honor (Orlando, Fla.) led the team with 15 points apiece, while Hodge also recorded a team-leading seven rebounds and Honor led MU with five assists. Graduate student DeAndre Gholston (Gary, Ind.) tallied 11 total points with senior Noah Carter (Dubuque, Iowa) adding 12, just two points shy of his 1,000th career point.

Missouri scored the first points of the game but quickly relinquished the lead as Kansas went on an 11-of-11 field goal run early in the first half for a 28-14 advantage seven minutes into the contest. The early start allowed the Jayhawks to take a 50-33 lead into the intermission.

KU again started the second half strong and a 9-0 stretch allowed the advantage to grow to 26, 59-33. The Tigers attempted to fight back and behind an 11-2 spurt, cut their deficit down to 15, 73-58, with just under eight minutes remaining. The Jayhawks, however, did not allow MU to get any closer and a 12-1 streak sealed the victory for the visitors.

Missouri shot a season-low 40.4 percent in the contest, while Kansas shot 57.4 percent – including a 10-of-22 performance from 3-point range. Kansas also took advantage of 21 Mizzou turnovers for 28 points.

UP NEXT

The Tigers look to start a new winning streak with a contest against UCF at the AutoNation Orange Bowl Classic next week. Tipoff in Sunrise, Florida, is set for 11 a.m. CT.