COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri has approved a contract extension for Mizzou football defensive coordinator Blake Baker through the 2025 season, which includes an increase in his annual salary, Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz announced Thursday.

“We’re really excited about not only Blake but the rest of our defensive staff,” Drinkwitz said. “He has done a really good job utilizing our scheme and playing well together and making some great calls at the right times. I appreciate our administration and our athletic department and Board of Curators for investing in our program and we are looking forward to Coach Baker being our defensive coordinator for a long time.”

Baker, in his first year at Mizzou, had led a defense which ranks in the top half of the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers are allowing just 310.6 yards per game, the 19th-best mark nationally – a marked improvement from the 2021 team which allowed 434.7 yards per game, ranking 106th in FBS. The 87-place improvement ranks second nationally, trailing only Virginia (+90) which ranked 121st in 2021 and has moved to 31st in 2022.

“I am honored by the trust Coach Drinkwitz has placed in me and I look forward to continuing to contribute to making our team better,” Baker said. “Make no mistake about it, this is a reflection of the hard work of our defensive staff and most importantly, our players. We have a resilient group, and it doesn’t matter where the ball is put down, they step up and play hard. My family and I love Columbia and we look forward to the years ahead.”

Mizzou (4-4, 2-3 SEC) returns to Faurot Field / Memorial Stadium on Saturday to take on Kentucky. The Tigers will celebrate Military Appreciation Day and Ag Day in a game which kicks off at 11 a.m. CT and airs on SEC Network and the Tiger Radio Network.