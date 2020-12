COLUMBIA, MO.— Friday night’s Mizzou Men’s Basketball game vs. Prairie View A&M has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the Panthers’ program and in accordance with SEC and NCAA protocols.

At this time, the game will not be rescheduled. No. 16 Mizzou returns to action Tuesday night at home vs. Bradley before launching SEC play on Dec. 30 vs. No. 10 Tennessee