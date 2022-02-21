COLUMBIA, Mo. — In a tightly contested match Sunday evening, the University of Missouri men’s basketball team fell just short in a 58-56 loss against Mississippi State at Mizzou Arena. The game featured seven lead changes and nine ties, with an overall 15-point swing.

Senior Javon Pickett led the way offensively for the Tigers, scoring a game-high 16 points including 10 in the first half. Pickett added four rebounds, four assists and two steals in his 11th-straight double-digit scoring effort in conference play. Jarron Coleman and Kobe Brown also finished in double figures with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

After finishing the first half in an eight-point deficit, nine unanswered points for Mizzou shifted the momentum toward the Tigers. Mizzou led for a portion of the second half, behind 10 points from Coleman which included two three-pointers.

TURNING POINTMississippi State sank two layups inside the final 40 seconds of the game, taking a two-point lead. Following a missed Bulldogs’ free throw, Missouri took the ball up the floor and got a solid look but wasn’t able to get a shot to fall. The Bulldogs ended the game on a 7-2 run in the final 3:41 to capture the road win.

GAME NOTES• Pickett tied an SEC personal-best with four assists and seven field goals. • Coleman finished in double figures for the ninth time in conference play and 12th this season. • Brown had his 18th game of the season with 10 or more points, and a team-high seven rebounds. • Brown had a pair of blocks, marking the ninth time he has done so in his career against SEC teams.

UP NEXTMissouri stays at home for its fourth game in seven days as they host No. 16 Tennessee, Tuesday, Feb. 22. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. tip on SEC Network.