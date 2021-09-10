BIRMINGHAM, ALA. – The Southeastern Conference has announced the dates for the 2021-22 Mizzou men’s basketball team’s conference schedule. The announcement finalizes the SEC opponents who were previously announced in July.

In addition to the Tigers non-conference schedule, announced last month, Mizzou will take on up to 10 tournament teams from a year ago including four who finished the 2019-20 season in the final AP Top-25 poll.

Mizzou is set to open up conference play against Kentucky on the road, Wed., Dec. 29, before hosting Mississippi State for the SEC home opener on Jan. 5. The Tigers will face several tests early in the conference slate, hosting Alabama Jan. 8 followed by a road trip to Arkansas Jan. 12. The conference schedule continues with a home matchup against Texas A&M, Jan. 15, and back-to-back road trips at Ole Miss and Alabama.

The Tigers round out the month of January with a matchup against Auburn in Mizzou Arena, Jan. 25, before taking part in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Iowa State, Jan. 29.

The month of February includes home games against Florida (Feb. 2), Ole Miss (Feb. 12), Arkansas (Feb. 15) and Tennessee (Feb. 22) in addition to four road matchups against Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and LSU.Conference play comes to a close for Mizzou in March in Columbia, S.C. on March 1 and a face off with the Georgia Bulldogs in Mizzou Arena at March 5.

The 2022 SEC Tournament returns to Tampa, Fla. where Amalie Arena will host the event from March 9-13, 2022.

Finalized times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.