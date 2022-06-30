BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The University of Missouri men’s basketball team’s 2022-23 slate of Southeastern Conference opponents has been announced, as shared by the league Wednesday morning.
The Tigers will have a slate of 18 conference games, including nine at home. Mizzou will have home/away matchups against Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.
The remaining home games will be made up against Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Mizzou will have road contests against Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.
Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.