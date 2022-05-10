COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Whitten Family Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dennis Gates announced the remaining members of his inaugural coaching staff. Michael Fly has joined the staff at director of scouting & analytics, Ryan Sharbaugh as assistant to head coach, Matt Cline as chief of staff, Chase Goldstein as director of basketball operations, Sean Conaty as director of basketball athletic performance, Dalon King as scouting coordinator and Perin Foote as player development coordinator.

“Today we officially announce the completion of our basketball staff,” Gates said. “While assembling this group of teachers, we sought after people who embody our eight core values in addition to their passion and success rate in mentoring and development. I am excited to welcome them and their families to Columbia. I am even more excited to see them impact our current and future student-athletes here at Mizzou.

Michael Fly – Director of Scouting & Analytics

Fly joins the Tigers after spending four seasons as the head coach at Florida Gulf Coast University and accomplishing a 22-12 record last season. Fly spent a total of 11 seasons in Fort Myers, Florida, beginning his time as an assistant coach. He was a part of the Eagles’ 2013 Sweet 16 run and a total of three NCAA Tournament appearances. LINK TO BIO.

Ryan Sharbaugh – Special Assistant to Head Coach

Sharbaugh arrives in Columbia after spending time working for Gates at Cleveland State. Sharbaugh was a three-year assistant coach for the Vikings, helping lead the CSU program to back-to-back Horizon League Championships. He was the team’s defensive coordinator, helping guide two-straight Horizon Defensive Players of the Year. LINK TO BIO.

Matt Cline – Chief of Staff

Cline comes to Missouri after spending the 2021-22 season as the special assistant to head coach at Cleveland State. Before arriving in Cleveland, Cline had a four-year stint as an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan where he was named one of the “50 Most Impactful Mid-Major Assistants” in 2020. Cline first joined the Eagles program as director of basketball operations from 2014-16. LINK TO BIO.

Chase Goldstein – Director of Basketball Operations

Before arriving in Columbia, Goldstein spent two seasons under Gates as director of basketball operations at Cleveland State. Goldstein also previously worked with Gates at Florida State, most recently as the video coordinator from 2017-19. Goldstein was a part of four NCAA Tournament teams for the Seminoles, including the team’s 2018 Elite Eight run. LINK TO BIO.

Sean Conaty – Director of Athletic Performance

Conaty comes to Mizzou with over 10 years of strength & conditioning experience, including the 2021-22 season at Oregon State working directly with the men’s basketball program. Prior to Oregon State, Conaty was the director of sports performance for Olympic Sports at Buffalo. While at Buffalo, he was responsible for the men’s basketball and volleyball programs in addition to overseeing the Olympic Sports Performance Department of four full-time strength & conditioning coaches that served over 300 student-athletes. LINK TO BIO.

Dalon King – Scouting Coordinator

King spent the five years at Cleveland State and worked under Coach Gates for the last three, mostly recently serving as the assistant director of basketball operations. While at CSU, his duties included assistant the coaching staff during on-campus recruiting visits, overseeing the team of graduate assistants and coordinating team travel and meals. LINK TO BIO.

Perin Foote – Player Development Coordinator

Foote joins the Tigers after spending the previous two seasons as a graduate assistant at Cleveland State, helping the team accomplish two Horizon League Championships and two postseason appearances. Prior to his time in Cleveland, Foote spent four years as the head manager at Florida State under Leonard Hamilton. In his role there, he assisted in scouting reports, on-court development and gameday preparations. While at Florida State, the Seminoles accomplished four-straight NCAA appearances, including an Elite Eight appearance. Foote assisted in the development of nine NBA draft picks including Malik Beasley, Terrance Mann and Scottie Barnes.