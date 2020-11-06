COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Men’s Basketball’s 2020-21 Southeastern Conference schedule was announced Friday as well as additional nonconference matchups. The league portion of the schedule is set while the nonconference slate is still under construction with dates subject to change and potential games to be added.

Mizzou’s 2021 SEC schedule will open up Dec. 30 vs. Tennessee at Mizzou Arena and close March 3 at Florida. The Tigers’ league slate features Saturday home games against LSU, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M, and a Feb. 2 tilt with Kentucky at Mizzou Arena.

Mizzou faces Arkansas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss and South Carolina twice. The Tigers face Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State and Florida once on the road, and host Kentucky, LSU, Alabama and Vanderbilt once at home.

Head coach Cuonzo Martin’s squad opens the 2020-21 campaign the night before Thanksgiving Nov. 25 at home vs. Oral Roberts. Mizzou then heads to a to-be-determined Multiple-Team Event before traveling to Wichita State on Dec. 6 for the first meeting with the Shockers since 1951. Mizzou welcomes 2020 Atlantic Sun champion Liberty to Mizzou Arena on Dec. 9, and 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion Bradley on Dec. 22. The Tigers are set to host TCU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Columbia on Jan. 30.

Mizzou’s SEC Schedule (Home games in BOLD)

Wednesday, December 30 vs. Tennessee

Saturday, January 2 at Arkansas

Tuesday, January 5 at Mississippi State

Saturday, January 9 vs. LSU

Tuesday, January 12 vs. Vanderbilt

Saturday, January 16 at Texas A&M

Tuesday, January 19 vs. South Carolina

Saturday, January 23 at Tennessee

Tuesday, January 26 at Auburn

Tuesday, February 2 vs. Kentucky

Saturday, February 6 vs. Alabama

Wednesday, February 10 at Ole Miss

Saturday, February 13 vs. Arkansas

Tuesday, February 16 at Georgia

Saturday, February 20 at South Carolina

Tuesday, February 23 vs. Ole Miss

Saturday, February 27 vs. Texas A&M

Wednesday, March 3 at Florida

Mizzou’s Tentative Nonconference Schedule (subject to change)

Wednesday, November 25 vs. Oral Roberts

TBD Multi-Team Event (TBD Dates, Opponents, Location)

Sunday, December 6 at Wichita State

Wednesday, December 9 vs. Liberty

Tuesday, December 22 vs. Bradley