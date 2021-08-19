COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Mizzou men’s basketball team announced its 12-game 2021-22 nonconference schedule on Wednesday. The stacked schedule includes previously announced games against storied foes, Kansas and Illinois, in addition to five games against teams who finished with top-65 NET rankings in 2019-20.

Cuonzo Martin ‘s fifth season at the helm of the Mizzou squad, begins with three-straight home games in Mizzou Arena against Central Michigan, Kansas City and Northern Illinois. Nov. 9 will be the second all-time meeting between Mizzou and the Chippewas, the first since 2007. The Tigers are set to then travel to Jacksonville, Fla. where they will play in the Jacksonville Classic at UNF Arena, Nov. 21-22. The Classic opens for Mizzou against SMU where the Tigers will then take on either Florida State or Loyola Marymount.

Mizzou returns to Columbia to take on Wichita State, Nov. 26 in Mizzou Arena. The game marks the first meeting between the two programs since 1951. The Tigers own a 3-0 all-time record in the series, with every game being played in Columbia.

The Tigers first true road trip comes as they head to Lynchburg, Va. to take on Liberty, who went 23-6 a season ago to win the ASUN Championship.

After hosting Eastern Illinois Dec. 7, Mizzou sets out on a strong three-game stretch as the rivalry is renewed against Kansas Dec. 11 in Allen Fieldhouse. The Tigers then play host to Utah before setting the stage for the annual Braggin’ Rights game in St. Louis against Illinois, Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Mizzou’s final non-conference game is set to be played Jan. 29 as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, where the Tigers will take on Iowa State in Ames.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date, as will the finalized SEC slate.

Season tickets for Mizzou’s 2021-22 slate are on sale. Requests can be made by visiting www.MUTigers.com/MBB22Tix

Mizzou’s entire 2021-22 schedule will be finalized at a later date. Season tickets are now on sale at MUTigers.com/MBBTix or by calling the Mizzou Ticket office at 1-800-CAT-PAWS. Mini plan tickets are set to go on sale Sept. 14, with single-game tickets becoming available Oct. 12.

Mizzou 2021-22 Nonconference Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – Central Michigan

Monday, Nov. 15 – Kansas City

Thursday, Nov. 18 – Northern Illinois

Sunday, Nov. 21 – vs. SMU (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Monday, Nov. 22 – Florida State/LMU (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Friday, Nov. 26 – Wichita State

Thursday, Dec. 2 – at Liberty

Tuesday, Dec. 7 – Eastern Illinois

Saturday, Dec. 11 – at Kansas

Saturday, Dec. 18 – Utah

Wednesday, Dec. 22 – Illinois (Braggin’ Rights in St. Louis)

Saturday, Jan. 29 – at Iowa State