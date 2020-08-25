O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s biggest university campuses are reporting large numbers of students with confirmed cases of the coronavirus as in-person classes resume for the fall semester. The University of Missouri-Columbia’s COVID-19 online dashboard cites 159 known active cases of the virus, and 168 total positive tests since the university began receiving data from Boone County last Wednesday. Students began arriving on campus in mid-August. Enrollment at the Columbia campus is 30,849. Meanwhile, at Missouri State University in Springfield, the university reported 140 confirmed students cases of COVID-19 in the first full week of in-person classes. Enrollment at the Springfield campus is 19,733.