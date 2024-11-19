New data from the U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps released Tuesday shows that volunteering rates have rebounded since the COVID-19 pandemic, and that Missouri volunteerism is higher than the National average. Around 28% or 75.8 million people in the U.S. volunteered with a nonprofit between Sept. 2022 and Sept. 2023, according to The Associated Press. But the numbers here in Missouri are better with 29.8% of residents volunteering for various organizations. The survey found that in Missouri 1,463,327 people volunteered during the survey period, and that 48.4% of residents here donated $25 or more to a charity. The AmeriCorps/U.S. Census surveys are only conducted every two years, so there are no numbers yet for 2024. Steve Potter, KTRS News.