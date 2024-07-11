The suicide rate for Missouri veterans is one of the highest in the country, but legislation signed by the Governor this week makes reversing that trend a top priority. The MO Veterans Commission is now charged with creating a new program, and will work with the MO Dept. Of Mental Health to address the issue by researching and evaluating current procedures and treatment options. Lawmakers have also approved $120,000 for the commission to hire someone to lead the project. The legislation now requires the commission to file an annual report with the Dept. Of Public Safety and the General Assembly on new recommendations to address the issue and how to impliment them. State Rep. Dave Griffith says the legislation is designed to explore treatment options and reduce the suicide rate, calling it a win not only for veterans, but for their families as well. Steve Potter, KTRS News.